Global Composite Rebar Sales Will Increase To 316.90 M Meters In 2019

Composite rebar are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world composite rebar industry. The global sales of composite rebar will increase to 316.90 M Meters in 2019 from 171.36 M Meters in 2014 with average growth rate of 13.10%.

In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these two regions occupied 69.17% of the global consumption volume in total.

Composite rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, BFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of composite rebar, the downstream application industries will need more composite rebar products. So, composite rebar has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for composite rebar are glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, basalt fiber, unsaturated polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin and others. Difference in the price of the raw materials will impact on the production cost of composite rebar.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Composite Rebar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aslan FRP

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

Schoeck

Galen

Dextra Group

Armastek

Yuxing

FiReP

Shanghai KNP

Nanjing Fenghui Composite

Marshall Composite Technologies

Technobasalt

Sireg Geotech

Pultrall

Fusite

Hubei Yulong

Tribeni Fiber

Fiberline

Pultron Composites

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

Captrad

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others

