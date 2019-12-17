Global Composite Rebar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Composite Rebar Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Composite Rebar Sales Will Increase To 316.90 M Meters In 2019

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:

increased wear resistance;

resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;

resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;

minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

Composite rebar are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world composite rebar industry. The main players are Aslan FRP, Schoeck, Armastek, Galen, Dextra Group and FiReP. The global sales of composite rebar will increase to 316.90 M Meters in 2019 from 171.36 M Meters in 2014 with average growth rate of 13.10%.

In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these two regions occupied 69.17% of the global consumption volume in total.

Composite rebar has many types, which include GFRP rebar, CFRP rebar, BFRP rebar and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With corrosion resistance and high strength of composite rebar, the downstream application industries will need more composite rebar products. So, composite rebar has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for composite rebar are glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, basalt fiber, unsaturated polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin and others. Difference in the price of the raw materials will impact on the production cost of composite rebar.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

