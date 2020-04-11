Global Composite Geomembrane Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Composite Geomembrane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Geomembranes are protective films that function as a barrier in outdoor, man-made containment areas. Geomembranes are applied over soil to keep water and other liquids from penetrating into and out of the soil surrounding the containment area. Typical geomembrane applications include waste water storage, agricultural and decorative ponds, recreational lakes, canal linings, and tunnel membranes, landfill sites, waterproofing of artificial waterways, pool and pond liners. The predominant plastics used as geomembranes are polyolefins and PVC. The most important performance requirement for geomembranes is the retention of mechanical properties for extremely long periods of time.

This report researches the worldwide Composite Geomembrane market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Composite Geomembrane breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GSE Holding

AGRU

Solmax

JUTA

Firestone

Carlisle

Sotrafa

Yaohua Geotextile

Officine Maccaferri

HongXiang New Geo-Material

Laiwu Zhongxing Geotextile

Jinba

Huikwang

PLASTIKA KRITIS

Seaman

Naue

Yizheng Shengli

Huadun Snowflake

Dupont

Sinotech

Shanghai Yingfan

EPI

Shandong Haoyang

Garden City Geotech

Layfield

Shandong Longxing

Composite Geomembrane Breakdown Data by Type

HDPE

LLDPE

PVC

FPP

Other

Composite Geomembrane Breakdown Data by Application

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Tunnel & Civil Construction

Composite Geomembrane Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

