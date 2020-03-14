Global Companion Diagnostics Market 2019 by Application, Industry Statistics, Trends and Growth Opportunities to 2025

The market is driven by several factors such as increased incidence of cancer, growing need for targeted therapies and favorable regulatory laws. The high cost of the drug development and lack of skilled professionals will affect the further growth of the market.

The graph shows the total size of the global companion diagnostics market from 2014 to 2023, measured in million U.S. dollars. In 2016, the companion diagnostics market was around 1.8 billion U.S. dollars.

Technology Insights:

The global Companion Diagnostics market is segmented by Technology such as Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, In-situ Hybridization, Immunohistochemistry, and Others. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounted for the largest share of the companion diagnostic market in 2016 due to ease of use as it does not require too many samples for biomarker identification and the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is projected to grow during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major companies in the Companion Diagnostics market includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Biomérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Arup Laboratories Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Novartis AG, Almac Group, and Abnova Corporation.

Indication Insights:

By Indications, it is segmented into Oncology (Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others), Neurology, and Others. The oncology segment occupies the largest share of the global companion diagnostics market and the fastest growing segment due to increasing cases of cancer cases globally and rising number of clinical trials targeting cancer biomarkers for lung, breast, and prostate cancers.

End-User Insights:

By End User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, and Others. In 2016, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment occupied the lion share of this market and estimated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing use of companion diagnostic kits among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies because of their benefits such as high efficiency (the kits enable the selection of the most suitable candidates for clinical trials) and cost reduction.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America has the lion market share due to increasing technological advancements aimed at developing companion diagnostic tests for new indications such as neurology and infectious diseases.

