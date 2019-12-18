Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Compact Construction Equipment market has drawn significantly attention owing to the residential apartment construction cycle that provided a big boost to many economies during 2016 and 2017 is shifting focus. Nevertheless, high house prices in many regions is generating a strong wealth effect, stimulating consumption and driving growth. The global Compact Construction Equipment market is valued at 12.8 billion US$ in 2018 and will reach 2.01 billion US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% during 2018-2024.

Growth has been observed in the construction equipment market in North America and Western Europe, and is anticipated to grow further due to an increase in construction and repair activities. Asia is anticipated to be the largest market for compact construction equipment by 2024.

The major factors driving the compact construction equipment market are an increasing preference for small-size construction equipment, affordable pricing, reliability, and improved productivity. The increasing number of attachments available for compact construction equipment such as levelers, soil conditioning tools and trenchers are also driving growth. In addition, the private user market, such as sundowners or hobby farmers, and real estate developers have been contributing to the increasing adoption of compact construction equipment.

This report focuses on the Construction Equipment Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas

Caterpillar

CNH Global

Liebherr-International

Manitou

Manitowoc

Mitsubishi

Sany

Sumitomo

Terex

Volvo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

