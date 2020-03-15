Global Commutator Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Commutator Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

With a considerably complex assembly of small components, commutators are relatively inefficient over alternating current based machines. Also, commutator require periodic maintenance such as brush replacement. Thus, the demand for commutator is in decline mode impacting the growth of commutator market. The commutator market is predicted to rise at a slow close to 3% CAGR between 2018 and 2025.

The Commutator market was valued at 2920 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3740 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commutator.

A commutator is the moving part of a rotary electrical switch in certain types of electric motors and electrical generators that periodically reverses the current direction between the rotor and the external circuit. It consists of a cylinder composed of multiple metal contact segments on the rotating armature of the machine. Two or more stationary electrical contacts called “brushes” made of a soft conductor like carbon press against the commutator, making sliding contact with successive segments of the commutator as it rotates. The windings (coils of wire) on the armature are connected to the commutator segments.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Commutators in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Commutators. Increasing of auto industry expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on household appliances industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Commutator will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, China is still the biggest market in the world.

Globally, the Commutators industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Commutators is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Kolektor, Huarui Electric, Kaizhong, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Commutators and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 53.90% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Commutators industry because of their market share and technology status of Commutators.

The consumption volume of Commutators is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Commutators industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Commutators is still promising.

This report presents the worldwide Commutator market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kolektor

Huarui Electric

Kaizhong

Angu

Sugiyama

Great Wall

Nettelhoff

Lifeng

Suzhou Kegu

Electric Materials

Takachiho

TRIS

MAM

Toledo

Commutator Breakdown Data by Type

Groove Commutator

Hook Type Commutator

Others

Commutator Breakdown Data by Application

Automatic Industry

Household Appliances

Power Tools

Others

Commutator Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Commutator status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Commutator manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Commutator market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

