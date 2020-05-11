Global Commercial Telematics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicles computer system.

The commercial telematics has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4323

The global commercial telematics market is segmented based on solution type, application, end user, and region. By solution type, the market is categorized into OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, it is segregated into solutions and services. By end-market, it is fragmented into transportation & logistics, insurance, healthcare, media & entertainment, vehicle manufacturers/dealers, and government agencies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the commercial telematics market include Cartrack, Daimler Fleetboard GmbH, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc., Microlise, Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Navistar Inc., Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Connect, Zonar Systems, and others.

Key Benefits for Commercial Telematics Market:

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global commercial telematics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Commercial Telematics Key Market Segments:

By Solution Type

– OEM

– Aftermarket

By Application

– Solutions

– Services

By End-user

– Transportation and Logistics

– Insurance

– Healthcare

– Media & Entertainment

– Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

– Government agencies

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/commercial-telematics-market-amrr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning (2017)

3.5. Gross margins

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Government regulations for vehicle telematics

3.6.1.2. Rise in trend of connectivity solutions

3.6.1.3. Ease of vehicle diagnosis

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Threat of data hacking

3.6.2.2. High installation cost

3.6.2.3. Lack of uninterrupted & seamless internet connectivity

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Intelligent transportation system

3.6.3.2. Improved performance of autonomous vehicles

CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL TELEMATICS MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Automotive OEM Services

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Embedded Solution

4.2.4. Hybrid Solution

4.2.5. Market analysis by country

4.3. Aftermarket Telematics

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Embedded Solution

4.3.4. Portable after market system

4.3.5. Market analysis by country

Continue…

Check for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4323

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights has come with the idea of helping business by intelligent decision making and thorough understanding of the industry. We offer a comprehensive database of syndicated research, customized reports as well as consulting services to help a business grow in their respective domain. At KD Market Insights, we offer our client a deep Market research reports accompanied by business consulting services that can help them to reach on top of the corporate world. Our customized reports are built by keeping all factors of the industry in mind.

Contact Us

150 State street, 3rd Floor,

Albany, New York

United states (12207)

Telephone: +1-518-300-1215

Email: – [email protected]

Website: – www.kdmarketinsights.com