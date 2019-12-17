Global Commercial Payment Cards Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Commercial Payment Cards Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Was Valued At 128.6 Billion US$ In 2018

Commercial Payment cards are commercial credit cards or commercial debit cards that are given by businesses to their employees so that the workers can buy supplies on their employers’ behalf. The cards are often co-branded with specific retailers or fuel stations, limiting the ability of workers to make purchases at those stores only.

The Commercial Payment Cards market was valued at 128.6 Billion US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 214.9 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period. The market for Commercial Payment Cards is fragmented with players such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, U.S. Bancorp, Citigroup Inc., Capital One, PNC, Comerica, Comdata, BMO Harris, American Express, China UnionPay, Discover Financial Services, JCB, Barclays, Airplus International and so on. Among them, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, U.S. Bancorp, Citigroup Inc. is the global leading supplier. Top five players account for 20% market share.

On the basis of type, the Commercial Payment Cards market is segmented into Commercial Credit Cards, Commercial Debit Cards and Others. Commercial Credit Cards is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018.

Applications, included in this market are Travel & Entertainment, B2B Payments, and Others. The B2B Payments will occupy more share in the future.

Based on regions, the global Commercial Payment Cards market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and the Rest of the World (ROW). Asia and North America is expected to account for the largest share and China is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

In these markets spending growth has historically been underpinned by corporate cards (mostly travel and entertainment, T&E), which in turn partially relates to economic growth and business budgets.

