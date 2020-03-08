Global Commercial Drones Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts 2025

The report, titled “Commercial Drones Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the global Commercial Drones market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the Commercial Drones market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

Global Commercial Drones Market: Overview

Commercial drones are gaining popularity with their increasing demand in several application areas such as search and rescue operations, product delivery and high altitude mapping among others. There are several advantages of using commercial drones. The drones require less energy compared to large delivery vehicles. In addition, these drones can be easily controlled through a wireless remote controller. Furthermore, these drones can access hard to reach place and are being increasingly implemented in search and rescue missions and media coverage among other applications.

The global report on commercial drones also discusses the market trends related to the commercial drones which can drive the market in future. Furthermore, the study includes the market attractiveness analysis to get a better understanding of the most attractive application segment in future. This market research study analyzes the commercial drones market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2017 to 2025 wherein 2016 has been taken as the base year for the study.

Global Commercial Drones Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global commercial drones market includes the drivers and restraints which are driving or hindering the demand in the global market. Few of the drivers pushing the demand for commercial drones include their adoption by law enforcement agencies due to their enhanced capabilities of transmitting high resolution videos and images. In addition, these drones are also capable of providing real time surveillance data to their base stations.

The global rise in criminal activities such as terrorism, drug trafficking and others are driving the demand for commercial drones in surveillance application. These factors are further aiding to the growing demand for commercial drones during the forecast period. However, there are few factors hindering the growth of the market. The use of commercial drones has led to the rising concern for privacy. This in return has led to reforms in government regulation for using commercial drones which is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing trend for better video and image resolution capabilities of commercial drones is expected to drive the market in future. Furthermore, the increasing technological innovation has resulted into the development of 4K video capable smartphones and televisions. This is in return is increasing the demand and expectation of consumers for drones with similar abilities.

Global Commercial Drones Market: Regional Outlook

The developing economies like China, Japan and South Korea are increasingly adopting the commercial drones for various applications such as surveillance, precision agriculture and aerial photography. Furthermore, the drones are also being used in media and entertainment industry for capturing aerial videos and images in high resolutions. These factors are expected to drive the market for commercial drones in Asia Pacific region significantly during the forecast period.

Global Commercial Drones Market: Key Segments

The global market for commercial drones has been segmented by types, application and geography. In terms of types the commercial drones can be categorized into single rotor, multi-rotor, fixed winged and hybrid drones among others. By application, the market has been segregated into precision agriculture, aerial photography, surveillance, survey mapping and energy among other applications. In terms of geography, the global market has been segmented into five strategic locations: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The commercial drones market is facing intense competition from major players. These players are undergoing frequent mergers and acquisition from major players in order to sustain in the competitive environment. This report also studies the competitive environment of the major players in the form of market share of the key players. The key players have been profiled in terms of their business overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis and strategies adopted by them. The leading players included in the study are Parrot S.A., Aurora Flight, Denel SOC Ltd., DJI Innovations, Draganfly, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd. and General Dynamics Corporation.

The global Commercial Drones market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Commercial Drones Market, By Types

– Multi-rotor drones

– Single rotor drones

– Fixed winged drones

– Hybrid drones

– Others

Global Commercial Drones Market, By Application

– Precision Agriculture

– Aerial Photography

– Surveillance

– Survey Mapping

– Energy

– Others

Global Commercial Drones Market, By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa

– United Arab Emirates

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Rest of Latin America

