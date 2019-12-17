Global Commercial Boilers Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Commercial Boilers Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Commercial Boilers, which include the subcategory of institutional boilers, are normally used to produce steam and heat water for space heating in offices, hotels, apartment buildings, hospitals, schools and similar facilities.

Global consumption of commercial boilers will rise up from 163.8 thousand units in 2014 to 191.2 thousand units in 2019, with an average annual growth rate of 3.15%. At the same time, the revenue of global commercial boilers market has a leap from 1.75 billion USD to 2.04 billion USD. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the commercial boilers, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Boilers market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2363.4 million by 2024, from US$ 1984.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Boilers business, shared in Chapter 3.

Viessmann

Bradford White

Bosch Thermotechnology

Vaillant

BDR Thermea

O. Smith

Weil-McLain

Ferroli

AERCO

Group Atlantic

Harsco

SUNhouse

Laowan

Froling

Riello

Fulton

Ariston

Cleaver-Brooks

Oil & Gas Boiler

Coal Boiler

Biomass Boiler

Schools

Hospitals

Office Building

Retail and Warehouse

Others

