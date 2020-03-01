Global Colorants Market 2026: Competitor Analysis By- Clariant, Cathay Industries, Colorchem International Corp. BASF SE, DIC Corporation and others.

The report includes statistical data, market share, performance of the company, historical analysis from 2012 to 2018, volume, revenue, rate of growth of YOY and forecast of 2026 CAGR. The report also provides details of segmentation of the product type, applications and regional segmentation. The market analysis report presents a detailed analysis of the Global Colorants Market value chain. Global Colorants Market Report contains key drivers and Restraints of the market with their information and market competition situation among the vendors and company profile. Product picture, specification, classification, category are also mentioned. The demand for natural colors is increasing due to their production from renewable sources without imposing harm to the environment and also they are derived from plants, animals, fruits and other natural resources.

Colorant is a substance that is used in order to change the material’s surface. They are used for painting, colouring of different materials such as painting, printing and for the coloration of different materials such as plastics and food. Most of the colorants have classifications such as dyes and pigments. Dyes are soluble coloured organic compounds used for textiles in water whereas pigments are insoluble compounds that hold application in paints, printing inks and plastics. Global Colorants Market report also gives an analysis of top players and new comers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Global colorants market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Colorants Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are- BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Clariant, Cathay Industries, Colorchem International Corp. and others.

Segmentation:

Global colorants market is segmented into three notable segments which are color, product and end-user.

On the basis of color, the global colorant market is segmented into natural and synthetic color. Natural colorant is further sub-segmented into green, red, yellow, brown, violet, purple, blue, white, black and others. Synthetic colors are again sub-segmented into green, red, yellow, brown, violet, purple, blue, white, black and others.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into pigments, dyes, color concentrates and masterbatches. Pigments are sub-segmented into organic and inorganic. Dyes, by chemistry is segmented into direct dyes, mordant dyes, disperse dyes, reactive dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, VAT dyes, azoic dyes, Sulphur dyes and others. Color concentrates are segmented again to solid and liquid. Masterbatches are sub segmented into white, black and color.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into packaging, paper & printing, textiles, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods and others. Packaging is further sub segmented into food & Beverage, healthcare and consumer goods. Textiles are further sub segmented into fabric coloring, printed fabrics and leather. Building & construction is further sub segmented into paints & coatings, plastics and others. Automotive is further sub segmented into paints and coatings, plastics and textiles.

Features mentioned in the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Colorants Market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market.

