Global Colorants Market 2019 Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities | 1. Clariant 2. BASF SE 3. Huntsman International 4. DIC Corporation 5. Cabot Corporation

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Colorants Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Market Analysis: The global colorants market was valued at USD 47.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 72.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2025
Market Definition:
Colorants market demand has been growing steady rate in the past. The rise of chemical manufacturing industry in developing countries such as China and India has aided the market growth of colorants. However, going ahead the market players are expected to become more environment conscious and try product innovation. The major focus is expected to be upon developing eco friendly colorants.
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Rising demand for colorants in emerging companies
1.2 Growing demand for platics
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Overcapacity in dyestuff manufacturing
2.2 Stringent environmental regulations
Market Segmentation:
The global colorants market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.
1. By Product:
1.1 Pigments
1.1.1 Organic Pigments
1.1.2 Inorganic Pigments
1.1.2.1 Colored
1.1.2.1.1 Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments
1.1.2.1.2 Metal Oxides
1.1.2.1.3 Metal Salts
1.1.2.1.4 Others
1.1.2.2 White
1.2 Dyes
1.2.1 By Type
1.2.1.1 Synthetic
1.2.1.2 Natural
1.2.2 By Chemistry
1.2.2.1 Direct Dyes
1.2.2.2 Mordant Dyes
1.2.2.3 Disperse Dyes
1.2.2.4 Reactive Dyes
1.2.2.5 Acid Dyes
1.2.2.6 Vat Dyes
1.2.2.7 Azoic Dyes
1.2.2.8 Sulphur Dyes
1.2.2.9 Others
1.3 Color Concentrates
1.3.1 Solid
1.3.2 Liquid
1.4 Masterbatches
1.4.1 White
1.4.2 Black
1.4.3 Color
2. By Application:
2.1 Packaging
2.1.1 Food & Beverage Packaging
2.1.2 Healthcare Packaging
2.1.3 Consumer Goods Packaging
2.2 Paper & Printing
2.3 Textiles
2.3.1 Fabric Coloring
2.3.2 Printed Fabric
2.3.3 Leather
2.4 Building & Construction
2.5 Automotive
2.6 Others
3. By Region:
3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
3.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Clariant
2. BASF SE
3. Huntsman International
4. DIC Corporation
5. Cabot Corporation
6. Polyone Corporation
7. Sun Chemical Corporation
8. Archroma
9. Huebach Color
10. Atul Ltd.
11. EI Du Pont De Nemours
12. Sudarshan Chemical Industries
13. Chromatech Incorporated
14. The Chemours Company
15. Solvay
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
