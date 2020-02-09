Global Color Cosmetics Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Sale, Demand, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Color Cosmetics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.

Description:

This report study the Color Cosmetics market, covering the product applied to the face, nail and hair to enhance its appearance.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 28%, followed by North America with 26%. Asia-Pacific’s consumption market has a quicker growth rate, China mark a CAGR of 9.2% from 2013-2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Color Cosmetics market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 62 million by 2024, from US$ 40 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Color Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Color Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oreal

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Avon

Chanel

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Mary Kay

Kose

Kryolan

Carslan

Mariedalgar

Lansur

Maogeping

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748769-global-color-cosmetics-market-growth-2019-2024

This study considers the Color Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Facial Makeup

Lip Products

Eye Makeup

Nail Cosmetics

Other (brush sets etc.)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offline

Online

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748769-global-color-cosmetics-market-growth-2019-2024

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Color Cosmetics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Color Cosmetics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Facial Makeup

2.2.2 Lip Products

2.2.3 Eye Makeup

2.2.4 Nail Cosmetics

2.2.5 Other (brush sets etc.)

2.3 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Color Cosmetics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Offline

2.4.2 Online

2.5 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Color Cosmetics Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 L’Oreal

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.1.3 L’Oreal Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 L’Oreal News

12.2 Unilever

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.2.3 Unilever Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Unilever News

12.3 Estee Lauder

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.3.3 Estee Lauder Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Estee Lauder News

12.4 Shiseido

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.4.3 Shiseido Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Shiseido News

12.5 Amore Pacific

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.5.3 Amore Pacific Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Amore Pacific News

12.6 Avon

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.6.3 Avon Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Avon News

12.7 Chanel

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.7.3 Chanel Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Chanel News

12.8 LVMH

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.8.3 LVMH Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 LVMH News

12.9 Coty

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.9.3 Coty Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Coty News

12.10 Clarins

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.10.3 Clarins Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Clarins News

12.11 Natura Cosmeticos

12.12 Revlon

12.13 Mary Kay

12.14 Kose

12.15 Kryolan

12.16 Carslan

12.17 Mariedalgar

12.18 Lansur

12.19 Maogeping

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748769-global-color-cosmetics-market-growth-2019-2024

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-color-cosmetics-market-2019-key-players-trends-sale-demand-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2024/486065

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 486065