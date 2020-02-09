Global Color Cosmetics Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Sale, Demand, Segmentation, Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Color Cosmetics – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report study the Color Cosmetics market, covering the product applied to the face, nail and hair to enhance its appearance.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 28%, followed by North America with 26%. Asia-Pacific’s consumption market has a quicker growth rate, China mark a CAGR of 9.2% from 2013-2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Color Cosmetics market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 62 million by 2024, from US$ 40 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Color Cosmetics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Color Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
L’Oreal
Unilever
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Amore Pacific
Avon
Chanel
LVMH
Coty
Clarins
Natura Cosmeticos
Revlon
Mary Kay
Kose
Kryolan
Carslan
Mariedalgar
Lansur
Maogeping
This study considers the Color Cosmetics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Facial Makeup
Lip Products
Eye Makeup
Nail Cosmetics
Other (brush sets etc.)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Offline
Online
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Color Cosmetics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Color Cosmetics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Facial Makeup
2.2.2 Lip Products
2.2.3 Eye Makeup
2.2.4 Nail Cosmetics
2.2.5 Other (brush sets etc.)
2.3 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Color Cosmetics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Offline
2.4.2 Online
2.5 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Color Cosmetics Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 L’Oreal
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.1.3 L’Oreal Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 L’Oreal News
12.2 Unilever
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.2.3 Unilever Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Unilever News
12.3 Estee Lauder
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.3.3 Estee Lauder Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Estee Lauder News
12.4 Shiseido
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.4.3 Shiseido Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Shiseido News
12.5 Amore Pacific
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.5.3 Amore Pacific Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Amore Pacific News
12.6 Avon
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.6.3 Avon Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Avon News
12.7 Chanel
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.7.3 Chanel Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Chanel News
12.8 LVMH
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.8.3 LVMH Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 LVMH News
12.9 Coty
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.9.3 Coty Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Coty News
12.10 Clarins
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.10.3 Clarins Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Clarins News
12.11 Natura Cosmeticos
12.12 Revlon
12.13 Mary Kay
12.14 Kose
12.15 Kryolan
12.16 Carslan
12.17 Mariedalgar
12.18 Lansur
12.19 Maogeping
Continued…..
