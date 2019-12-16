Global Collagen Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Collagen Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Collagen is a protein made up of amino acids that is found in the human body. It is significant in making certain parts of the body such as nails strong and is also an important factor in joint health. The way of obtained collagen is extracted from livestock and poultry animal tissues.

The global collagen market was valued at USD 1546.22 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2417.63 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2019 to 2026. Overall, the collagen products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

According to this study, over the next five years the Collagen market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Collagen business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Collagen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Collagen value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rousselot

DCP

Gelita

Nitta

NIPPI

PB Gelatins

Neocell

BHN

YSK

Weishardt International

Huayan Collagen

Mingrang

Hailisheng

Lapi Gelatine

Taiaitai

Cosen

Dongbao

HDJR

Italgelatine

Oriental Ocean

SEMNL Biotechnology

CSI

Haijiantang

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fish Collagen

Bovine Collagen

Pig Collagen

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Health Care Products

Cosmetic

Others

