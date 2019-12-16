Global Cold Plate Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cold Plate Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cold Plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

The global sales of cold plate increased from 1478.2 K Units in 2013 to 2022.4 K Units in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.15%. In 2017, the global cold plate market is led by USA. China is the second-largest region-wise market. The global cold plate market is valued at USD 232.46 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 383.62 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2017 and 2024. USA is the largest consumption area of cold plate by volume in 2017 with 39.40% of global total consumption volume share. Europe and China are the following with 15.57% and 31.49% by share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Plate market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 333.3 million by 2024, from US$ 247.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold Plate business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold Plate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cold Plate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aavid

DAU

Lytron

Wakefield-Vette

Wolverine Tube

Asia Vital Components

TAT Technologies

Xenbo Electric

Ellediesse

Columbia-Staver

Tucker Engineering

MaxQ Technology

Shanghai Kissthermal

TE Technology

Hitachi

Kawaso Texcel

HS Marston

Suzhou Wint Electric

Wenxuan Hardware

Mikros

Market Segment by Type, covers

Formed tube Cold Plate

Deep drilled Cold Plate

Machined channel Cold Plates

Pocketed folded-fin Cold Plates

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

Others

