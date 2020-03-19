Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Analysis 2025 : Rohto Pharmaceutical, Romsons Group of Industries, Unexo Life Sciences, 3M

The report, titled “Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the Global Cold Pain Therapy Market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the Cold Pain Therapy Market from a regional as well as a global perspective.
Cold therapy is also known as cryotherapy. It works by reducing blood flow to a particular area, which can significantly reduce inflammation and swelling that causes pain, especially around a joint or a tendon. It can temporarily reduce nerve activity, which can also relieve pain.
North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The strong market position of North America in the market is mainly due to the growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of arthritis and sport injuries, product launches, stringent government regulations related to medical use of opioid analgesics, increasing adoption of pain relief patches, and growing brand promotion activities are expected to drive the growth of the North American market.
In 2018, the global Cold Pain Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Pain Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Pain Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Beiersdorf
Breg
Custom Ice
DJO Finance
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
Johnson & Johnson
Medline Industries
Ossur
Performance Health
Pfizer
Sanofi
Rohto Pharmaceutical
Romsons Group of Industries
Unexo Life Sciences
3M
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
OTC Products
Prescription Products
Market segment by Application, split into
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Sports Medicine
Post-operative Therapy
Post-trauma Therapy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Pain Therapy are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
