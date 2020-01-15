Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019: Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends and Regional Analysis, Forecast Period till 2023

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market, Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle. In this report, the software and hardware products used in cold chain monitoring are counted. Hardware products are including Data Loggers & Sensors, RFID Devices, Telemetry & Telematics, and Networking Devices; the Software products are On-premises type and Cloud-based type.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017. The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring. Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7280 million by 2023, from US$ 3590 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant Ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
SecureRF Corp.
Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
This study considers the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
