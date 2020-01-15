Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019: Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Industry Trends and Regional Analysis, Forecast Period till 2023

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market, Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle. In this report, the software and hardware products used in cold chain monitoring are counted. Hardware products are including Data Loggers & Sensors, RFID Devices, Telemetry & Telematics, and Networking Devices; the Software products are On-premises type and Cloud-based type.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017. The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring. Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2294716

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7280 million by 2023, from US$ 3590 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

This study considers the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2294716

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Players

4 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sensitech, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.1.3 Sensitech, Inc. Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. News

11.2 ORBCOMM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.2.3 ORBCOMM Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ORBCOMM News

11.3 Testo

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.3.3 Testo Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Testo News

11.4 Rotronic

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.4.3 Rotronic Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Rotronic News

11.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.5.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG News

11.6 Emerson

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.6.3 Emerson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Emerson News

11.7 Nietzsche Enterprise

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered

11.7.3 Nietzsche Enterprise Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.