Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market is Expected to Register a Healthy CAGR in the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2026

Rising Health Issues:

It has been observed that foodborne diseases are one of the major causes for public health problem that is growing at a rapid rate. Foodborne illnesses are infections or irritations which are caused by eating food, containing harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses, or chemical. Therefore, eating contaminated food causes various foodborne illnesses such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and chills.

It has been observed that every year, approximately 48 million people in the U.S are experiencing a foodborne illness, out of which 128, 000 are hospitalized and about 3,000 are dying.

According to the WHO analysis, every year 33 million people suffering from food borne disease, in which 42000 people lose their life, globally.

High Installation Cost:

Todays, all the verticals such as chemical industries; pharmaceutical and others replace their traditional supply chain with cold chain monitoring solutions. Cold storage is a critical part of the food supply chain. If the temperature of cold storage is not maintained properly it directly, affects nutritional value of food products increasing the wastage of food products. Thus, preserving food products in the cold storage helps in minimizing the wastage of food products. However, cold chain monitoring is offering several advantages but still the cost of installation is quite high.

Some of the major players operating in this market are-Sensitech Inc., ORBCOMM, Berlinger & CO., Monnit Corp., Controlant, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, SecureRF Corporation, Savi Technology, Zest Labs, Infratab Inc, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LLC, Klinge Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd, Nimble Wireless, Tagbox, Verigo, FreshSurety, Safetraces and others

