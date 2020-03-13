GLOBAL COIR MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2018-2023

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Coir Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Coir Market

Coir is a natural fiber, which is extracted from the husk of the coconut. It is the fibrous material found between the hard, internal shell and the outer coat of a coconut. Coir is native to the Asia Pacific region, specifically India and Srilanka, where coconut is produced in a large quantity and exported across the world. Currently, the global annual production of coir is 650 000 tones. Mainly the coastal region of India, produces around 60% of the total world supply of white coir fiber, whereas Sri Lanka produces around 36% of the total world brown fiber output. Over 50% of the coir produced annually throughout the world is consumed in the developing countries. Recently, countries such as Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam and certain Caribbean countries have started to supply coir to the global market on a large scale.

The growing demand for eco-friendly products in the market is where coir should fast step in. It is a lightweight, soilless growing medium made from the fibers which are found between a ripe coconut’s shell and an outer surface. As it’s a material that occurs in nature, it’s completely renewable and is therefore considered an excellent choice for environmental sustainability. The efforts support the market expansion for coir and the Asia Pacific hopes to further increase production by streamlining the fiber collection process to meet demand. Research and development efforts are continuing to focus on the use of coir in geotextiles and other new applications as the market show promising prospects. The coir market also has many weaknesses and is facing real threats. It is under constant threat from other natural fibers and synthetics. The key reasons which are restraining the market to grow are the negligence towards the benefits of coir and its market. The market as a whole has not influenced government policies to improve its chances for competitiveness. Government policy assumes coir is a byproduct of the coconut industry, rather than an industry on its own. As a result, little thought, much less funding, has gone into improving the competitiveness of the coir industry. The government, for instance, has no long-term plans for modernization loans and no minimum standards for exporters of coir products.

The global Coir market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coir volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coir market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Geewin Exim

SMS Exporters

Sai Cocopeat Export

Kumaran Coir

Allwin Coir

Travancore Cocotuft

BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES

Classic Coir

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Brown Fiber

White Fiber

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Agriculture Industry

Upholstery Industry

Fishing Industry

Carpentry Industry

Table of Contents

1 Coir Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coir

1.2 Coir Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coir Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Brown Fiber

1.2.3 White Fiber

1.3 Coir Segment by Application

1.3.1 Coir Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Agriculture Industry

1.3.4 Upholstery Industry

1.3.5 Fishing Industry

1.3.6 Carpentry Industry

1.4 Global Coir Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Coir Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Coir Market Size

1.5.1 Global Coir Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Coir Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Coir Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Coir Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Coir Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Coir Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Coir Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Coir Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Coir Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Coir Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Coir Market Forecast

11.1 Global Coir Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Coir Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Coir Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Coir Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Coir Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Coir Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Coir Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Coir Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Coir Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Coir Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Coir Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Coir Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Coir Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Coir Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Coir Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Coir Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Coir

Table Global Coir Production (K MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Coir Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Brown Fiber Product Picture

Table Brown Fiber Major Manufacturers

Figure White Fiber Product Picture

Table White Fiber Major Manufacturers

