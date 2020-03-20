Global Cognitive Data Management Market Outlook 2018-2025: Dominated by Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft, Snaplogic, Strongbox Data Solutions, Immuta, Sparkcognition, Expert System, Cogntivescale, Pingar, Others

This Cognitive Data Management Market report underlines the moves of key market players like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and Information and Communication Technology Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This Cognitive Data Management Market report takes into consideration diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2017 whereas the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the Cognitive Data Management Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Cognitive Data Management Market survey provides key information about the Information and Communication Technology industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Moreover, this Cognitive Data Management Market report also solves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. This report helps you to be there on the right track by making you focus on the data and realities of the industry. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global Cognitive Data Management Market, By Component (Solutions and Service), Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Competitors of Cognitive Data Management Market:

IBM,

Salesforce,

SAP SE,

Informatica,

SAS,

Cognizant,

Microsoft,

Infosys,

Veritas,

Wipro,

Datum,

Reltio,

Talend,

HPE,

Oracle,

Saksoft,

Snaplogic,

Strongbox Data Solutions,

Immuta,

Attivio,

Sparkcognition,

Expert System,

Cogntivescale,

Pingar,

Many more

Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,643.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 30.1% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

For providing the contemporary data management strategy, synchronizing with the storage resources management engine, and data management policy framework, the cognitive management is used. In 2016, RAVN Systems launched RAVN Connect Enterprise with Google Search Appliance replacement program. This RAVN Connect Enterprise can connect enterprise which differs from other search solutions with its cognitive features and undertakes enterprise search and unstructured data management. Hence, the market for data management is increasing due developments in computing technology and advanced analytics.

Market Drivers:

Raise in IoT based devices up-shifting the amount of digital data

Adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics

Increasing volume of complex data

Streamlining business operations

Global Cognitive Data Management Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cognitive data management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Nlyte, a software vendor company collaborated with IBM to integrate Watson machine learning into its data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) product. This machine learning is a cognitive DCIM platform that helps in maintaining workloads before problems arises.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

