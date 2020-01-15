Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market By Top Key Players – Google, IBM, Microsoft Corporation and Expert System

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market | Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Cognitive computing is executed through a computer-generated model mimicking the human process of thinking and cognitive ability in the form of simulation over a specialized platform. The process of transforming thoughts into simulation involves systems for self-learning, to extract unstructured data and churn out insightful analytics, to recognize patterns unable to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and identify language formation and structure behind it.

At present, the market is highly dominated by North America. The reason behind high market share of North America is the technological advancements and growing volume of unstructured data. Additionally, heavy investments in research & development from the leading vendors are also helping in the market to develop.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Expert System

SparkCognition

Cisco Systems

HPE

Palantir Technologies

Saffron Technology

ColdLight Solutions

CognitiveScale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious

CustomerMatrix

DataRobot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cognitive Computing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cognitive Computing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

