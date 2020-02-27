Global Cognitive Computer Market Growth, Scope, Challenges, Key Players, Overview and Forecast to 2023

Cognitive computing systems are self-learning systems that utilize machine learning models to understand the working of the brain. Cognitive computing technology will enable the creation of automated IT models which are capable of solving problems without human support.

The market growth is driven by some major factors such as rising application of cognitive computing in healthcare and increasing demand for the natural language processing (NLP) technology. Further, increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and presence of large number of market players is also significant factors which is predicted to drive the growth of the global cognitive computer market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cognitive Computer will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cognitive Computer market for 2018–2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Computer market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

· Natural language processing

· Machine learning

Segmentation by application:

· Aerospace and defense

· BFSI

· Telecom and it

· Consumer goods and retail

· Energy and power

· Travel and tourism

· Media and entertainment

· Education and research

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

· Cisco

· CognitiveScale

· Expert System

· Google

· IBM Watson

· Microsoft

· Numenta

· Palantir

· Intel

· SparkCognition

· Vicarious

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Cognitive Computer market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cognitive Computer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Computer players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cognitive Computer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cognitive Computer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cognitive Computer by Players

4 Cognitive Computer by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cognitive Computer Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cognitive Computer Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Cognitive Computer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016–2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco News

11.2 CognitiveScale

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cognitive Computer Product Offered

11.2.3 CognitiveScale Cognitive Computer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016–2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CognitiveScale News

11.3 Expert System

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cognitive Computer Product Offered

11.3.3 Expert System Cognitive Computer Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016–2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Expert System News

Continued….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

