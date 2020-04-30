Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The coffee pods and capsules market is predicted to record a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is highly driven by increasing usage of single-serve coffee in households, especially in North American and European regions. Consumers are willing to purchase coffee machines to recreate the cafe style experience at home. This has led key players in the coffee market to introduce coffee pods that are compatible with popular machines, such as Nespresso, to exploit this trend. In 2014, more than 25 million Keurig® and K-Cup® Brewers were installed in homes and offices across America, with millions more being sold each quarter.

Scope of the Report

Coffee pods and capsules are single or more than single-serving of coffee beans that are tamped, pre-measured, and packed in as pods and capsules. These are designed to withstand the pressure of a capsule coffee machine and requires pressure to brew the product.

Request a sample of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381511

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Coffee Pods and Capsules in Online Retail Channels

The number of orders placed for coffee capsules grew by 53% over the past 12 months and accounted for more than half of all coffee orders online. Nespresso and K-Cup, by Keurig, lead in online sales of coffee capsules in the United States. Nestlé accounted for 5% of its sales through online retail channels, which is up from 2.9% in 2012, and this includes the rise in sales through e-grocery retailers and pure-play e-commerce operators like Amazon, along with direct-to-consumer sales of Nespresso capsules and other items. The online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.

Europe Recorded the Highest Market Share

The European coffee pods and capsules market is highly dominated by Switzerland, with a market share of 16.02% in 2017, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy among other countries. A growing number of European consumers who are willing to pay higher prices for high-quality coffee, and the increasing interest in specialty coffee, and K-Cups is reflected in the growing number of coffee bars, small roasters, small local brands, and baristas. This in turn, is driving the European coffee pods and capsules market. With the rise in market value for coffee pods and capsules, the number of private label players entering the market is expected to increase in the European region, over the forecast period.

Access this report of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-coffee-pods-and-capsules-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

Retailers in northern and western Europe are expanding their collection of single-serve methods (such as coffee pods and capsules), dominated by Nespresso, Keurig Green Mountains, and JDE. The market for fresh ground coffee pods witnessed a significant rise in sales since 2016. The ease-of-use of these products that give premium flavor to coffee, good marketing by the key players, and the wide variety of flavors have contributed to an increase in their popularity in the Asia-Pacific countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, etc.

The coffee pods and capsules market is largely dominated by Nestlé and JDE, with a high global presence of their brands Nespresso, Keurig, Tassimo, Senseo, and Dolce Gusto. Other key players, such as Kraft Foods, Dunkin Brands, Starbucks Corporation also held a prominent share in the global market in 2018.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381511

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request a sample of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381511

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]