Global Coconut Water Sales Increased From 364 Million Liters In 2013 To 866 Million Liters In 2017

The global sales of coconut water increased from 364 million liters in 2013 to 866 million liters in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.2%. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 19.9% between 2017 and 2024.

North America coconut water market is estimated to be valued at 1100 Million USD in 2017, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.38% over the forecast period to reach value of 4029 million USD by 2024. North America plays an important role in global coconut water market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of coconut water.

The Europe market developed rapidly in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years, it was 355 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1551 million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 23.43% between 2017 and 2023. But in 2017, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems.

In Europe market, Germany, UK, France and Italy are playing significant roles, especially UK, which has absolute predominance in Europe market.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global coconut water market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 181 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 1055 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 11.7% in global coconut water market. In South America, Brazil is dominating the market, due to its huge population and massive economies of scale.

In short, every manufacturer or investor sees the huge potential of this market. This has been confirmed by the rapidly increasing market size in the past. Brand, sales channel construction and production scales are the key factors for winning.

This report focuses on the Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VITA COCO

Pepsico

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Green Coco Europe

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

UFC Coconut Water

Edward & Sons

Maverick Brands

Amy & Brian

CHI Coconut Water

Grupo Serigy

Sococo

PECU

Koh Coconut

CocoJal

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

