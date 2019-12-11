Global Coconut Water Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Coconut Water Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

Coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones. Different amounts of fresh coconuts are needed for the production of the same quantity of coconut water depending of the type and a variety of fruit. The amount of coconut water in a coconut may vary between 200 ml and 1 litre. The general taste of coconut water may be described as a mix of salty and sweet flavors. Due to its high potassium and mineral content, coconut water was originally touted as a natural sports drink that helps tired bodies of athletes rehydrate. In recent years, more and more consumers became interested in its supposed nutritious and health benefiting characteristics.

The global sales of coconut water increased from 364 million liters in 2013 to 866 million liters in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.2%. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 19.9% between 2017 and 2024.

North America coconut water market is estimated to be valued at 1100 Million USD in 2017, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.38% over the forecast period to reach value of 4029 million USD by 2024. North America plays an important role in global coconut water market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of coconut water.

The Europe market developed rapidly in the past few years and will keep the trend in the next years, it was 355 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1551 million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of 23.43% between 2017 and 2023. But in 2017, Europe is also full of much uncertainty, from political elections, trade policy and historical problems.

In Europe market, Germany, UK, France and Italy are playing significant roles, especially UK, which has absolute predominance in Europe market.

The Asia-Pacific will take an increasing significant part in global coconut water market, due to the strong demand from China, India and Southeast Asian countries. It was 181 USD million in 2017 in Asia-Pacific, and it is predicted that the market size will reach 1055 USD million in 2024, with a market share of 11.7% in global coconut water market. In South America, Brazil is dominating the market, due to its huge population and massive economies of scale.

In short, every manufacturer or investor sees the huge potential of this market. This has been confirmed by the rapidly increasing market size in the past. Brand, sales channel construction and production scales are the key factors for winning.

