Global Coconut Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Global revenue of Coconut Products has kept growing during the past six years with an average growth rate of 11.02%. Compared to 2017, Coconut Products market managed to increase revenue by 10 percent to $ 10068.03 million worldwide in 2018 from $9153.13 million in 2017. Overall, the Coconut Products market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global Coconut Products market is forecasted to keep the trend, expand to $ 14764.44 million by 2023 from $ 10068.03 million in 2018, exhibits a CAGR of 7.96% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing consumer demand with health-conscious is driving the global Coconut Products market.

North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market. And it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2019 – 2023), with the market share of 39% in 2023. While the Asia region (exclude China and Southeast Asia) would emerging with a highest rate of 10.39% during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coconut market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14180 million by 2024, from US$ 10570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coconut business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coconut market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coconut value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pepsico

Coconut Dream

Yeshu

KKP Industry

Viva Labs

Coca-Cola (Zico)

COCO & CO

Dutch Plantin

Renuka Holdings PLC

Theppadungporn Coconut

So Delicious

Premium Nature

Coconut Organics

Radha

Molivera Organics

Maverick Brands

Eco Biscuits

Global Coconut

Dangfoods

Creative Snacks

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Snacks

Coconut Dessicated

Coconut Fiber

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Healthcare Products

Textile

