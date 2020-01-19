Global Coconut Foods: 2019 Consumption, Capacity, Production, Sales, Market and Revenue Forecast To 2025

The market for Coconut foods is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The increasing demand for plant based products and numerous health benefits are driving the market for the coconut foods market. The health benefits such as enhancing the human immune system, source of energy and lowers the cholesterol levels all these factors contribute to the growth of market. The increasing vegan population has also created a spur in the market. This has highly influenced the demand for natural food products.

Coconut milk is one of the major segment which holds the highest share in terms of volume. The increasing demand for plant based beverages has created a huge impact in this market. In addition, the wide availability of the ingredients has further enhanced the market growth.

The consumption patterns and choices of consumers are frequently changing regarding the foods. This is one of the major factor, which influences the performance of the manufacturers. However, the manufacturers are highly competitive in terms of price, packaging, and wide availability in stores.

DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Coconut Foods market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is further categorised based on the types of sweeteners, which includes Coconut Water, Coconut Mill, Coconut Oil, Coconut Frozen desserts, Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Chocolate, Coconut Cream, Desiccated Coconut, Coconut butter, Coconut sugar and Others. The market is segmented based on Distributional Channel such as Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, E-stores, Convenience Stores and other Food Retailers. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Cargill, Hain Celestial, PT Coco Sugar, Vita CoCo, Renuka Group, Windmill Organics, Barlean’s, White Wave Foods, McCormick, Goya Foods, Pureharvest and Theppadungporn Coconut.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Frozen desserts

Coconut Yogurt

Coconut Chocolate

Coconut Cream

Desiccated Coconut

Coconut butter

Coconut sugar

Others

By Distributional Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-stores

Convenience Stores

Other Food Retailers

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Coconut Foods Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Coconut Foods Market- Product Analysis

Chapter-5 Global Coconut Foods Market- Competitive Landscape

Chapter-6 Global Coconut Foods Market- Company Profiles

Chapter 7 Global Coconut Foods Market- Appendix

