Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market (CBE) Volume, Value Analysis, Types, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market. The report analyzes the Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter, Others), By End Users (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Others).The Cocoa Butter Equivalent has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Company Analysis  AAK, Danisco, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc, IOI Group, Cargill., 3F Industries Ltd., Nisshin Oillio Feldaiffco, Manorma Group

This research report Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter), End-User ( Confectionary, Food and Beverage, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil), global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.00% during 2019 – 2024.

The product segment of Palm Oil Fraction has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by low prices, easy availability and increased used in cosmetics industry. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global cocoa butter equivalent market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe region include presence of branded confectionery manufacturers along with increasing consumption of chocolate in the region.

The report titled Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter), End-User ( Confectionary, Food and Beverage, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil) has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global respiratory care devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Other Report Highlights

– Market Dynamics  Drivers and Restraints

– Market Trends

– Porter Five Force Analysis

– Policy and Regulatory Landscape

– Competitive Landscape

Scope of the Report:

Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

– Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market  Size, Growth, Forecast

– By Product Type (Shea Butter, Palm Oil Fraction, Kokum Butter, Illipe Butter and Others)

– By End User (Confectionery, Food and Beverages, Others)