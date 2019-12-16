Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market Sales Share Of Palm And Palm Kernel Oil Is 46.79% In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is a Fats & Oils ingredient type, widely used in Chocolate and Confectionery. there are major 5 classifications of CBE in this report, Shea Butter, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Sal Fat, Kokum Butter and Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Palm and Palm Kernel Oil is 46.79% in 2018.

Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and CBE market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

CBE market is mainly located in Europe with a global sales share 40 % of in 2018, the second largest market of CBE is the Asia-Pacific, the sales is 95.0 K MT, the market share is 21.14% in 2018.

The major applications of CBE are Confectionery, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics. Globally, the sales share of each application area of CBE is 55.54%, 40.32% and 2.34% in 2018.

This report focuses on the Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AAK

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar International

Fuji Oil

Olam International

Cargill

Mewah Group

3F Industries Ltd

Nisshin Oillio Group

Manorama Group

Felda Iffco

Musim Mas

Intercontinental Specialty Fats (ISF)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Shea Butter

Palm and Palm Kernel Oil

Sal Fat

Kokum Butter

Mango Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

