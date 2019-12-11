Global Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Cocoa Butter Equivalent Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) is a Fats & Oils ingredient type, widely used in Chocolate and Confectionery. there are major 5 classifications of CBE in this report, Shea Butter, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Sal Fat, Kokum Butter and Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Palm and Palm Kernel Oil is 46.79% in 2018.

Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and CBE market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

CBE market is mainly located in Europe with a global sales share 40 % of in 2018, the second largest market of CBE is the Asia-Pacific, the sales is 95.0 K MT, the market share is 21.14% in 2018.

The major applications of CBE are Confectionery, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics. Globally, the sales share of each application area of CBE is 55.54%, 40.32% and 2.34% in 2018.

One of the major influences on CBE prices is the price of cocoa butter. Unsurprisingly, CBE butter prices move in sympathy with cocoa butter prices. The average price for CBE is much lower than the world market prices for cocoa butter and as a replacement of cocoa butter, the cocoa butter replacer is even cheaper than CBE, however it is facing increasingly concern regarding healthy issues. It is forecasted that CBE would be expanding market as the tight supply of cocoa butter as well as decrease use of cocoa butter replacer in confectionery.

