Global Cobalt Oxide Market Production, Revenue Growth and Sales Forecast 2025

Cobalt oxide has been utilized extensively in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries and in the ceramics industry, and has been a significant repository for opportunities for market players. Expanding application areas of cobalt oxide nanoparticles will fuel potential demand in diverse applications, notably energy storage and gas sensing, in the next few years. Strides in electronics manufacturing in developing regions will sustain the steady expansion through 2025.

Cobalt(II,III) oxide is an inorganic compound with the formula Co3O4. It is one of two well characterized cobalt oxides. It is a black antiferromagnetic solid. As a mixed valence compound, its formula is sometimes written as CoIICoIII2O4 and sometimes as CoOCo2O3.

Cobalt(II) oxide or cobalt monoxide is an inorganic compound that appears as olive-green to red crystals, or as a greyish or black powder. It is used extensively in the ceramics industry as an additive to create blue colored glazes and enamels as well as in the chemical industry for producing cobalt(II) salts.

Cobalt (III) oxide is the inorganic compound with the formula of Co2O3. Although only two oxides of cobalt are well characterized, CoO and Co3O4, procedures claiming to give Co2O3 have been described. Thus treatment of Co(II) salts such as cobalt(II) nitrate with an aqueous solution of sodium hypochlorite (also known as bleach) gives a black solid. Some formulations of the catalyst hopcalite contain “Co2O3”.

Global Cobalt Oxide market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cobalt Oxide.

This report researches the worldwide Cobalt Oxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cobalt Oxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cobalt Oxide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cobalt Oxide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Umicore

OMG

Freeport

KLK

Huayou Cobalt

Jinchuan Group

COBOTO

Galico

Haina New Material

Dongxin Energy

Cobalt Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO

Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3

Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4

Cobalt Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Lithium-ion Battery

Varistor

Hard Alloy

Catalyst

Other

Cobalt Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cobalt Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cobalt Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cobalt Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cobalt Oxide :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

