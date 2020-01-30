Global Coating Resins Market To Reach Over US$ 52.18 Bn by 2026 – TMR

Coating Resins Market – Snapshot

Coating resins, also known as binders, are polymer materials that hold a coating formulation together and provide adhesion to the substrate on which the coating is applied. Coating resins are polymers or polymer latex. A typical liquid coating formulation consists of several other components such as pigments, additives, and solvents. Coating resins bind the entire coating system together. Powder coating systems have a similar composition, except for the presence of solvents. The coating resins market is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to the rise in consumption of paints and coatings globally owing to the expansion in end-use industries. Growth in construction, infrastructure, and automotive industries and wide adoption of newer coating technologies are likely to create growth opportunities for coating resins during the forecast period. Latin America and Asia Pacific are estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the coating resins market during the forecast period due to the growth in economic activities in these regions. These regions are implementing stringent VOC emission regulations. Awareness regarding the environmental impact of products is rising among consumers in these regions.

Based on type, the global coating resins market has been segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, vinyl, amino, polyester, and others (polyaspartics, silicones, and fluoropolymers). Acrylic was the dominant segment of the global coating resins market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Acrylic coatings can be formulated by water and solvent-based technologies and are extensively employed in architectural coatings. Market share of the alkyd segment is estimated to decline during the forecast period due to the high VOC content of the coatings formulated using alkyd resins. The others segment, which includes polyaspartics and fluoropolymers, is also projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global coating resins market has been divided into solvent-based, water-based, high solids, UV cured, and others (including powder coatings). In terms of revenue and volume, the solvent-based segment accounted for major share of the global coating resins market in 2017. The segment is expected to expand at a sluggish pace due to the implementation of strict regulations on VOC emissions across the globe. The water-based segment constituted key share of the market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, as these coatings are environment-friendly. High solids and UV cured segments are also likely to create growth opportunities during the forecast period due to their low VOC content.

