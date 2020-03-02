Global Coating Additives Market 2019: Competitor Analysis By Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, The Lubrizol Corporation and Others

Global Coating Additives Market report is a window to the Chemical industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Global Coating Additives Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2018 the historic year is 2017 which will tell you how the Global Coating Additives Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Get FREE Sample Report PDF | at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-coating-additives-market

In 2018, Clariant launched Dispersogen SPS and Dispersogen SPV, an advanced stabilizer which are used in biocide-free paints. The increasing demand of additives led to technological advancement in the additives and therefore players are focusing on developing the products. For instance, IFS Coatings launched the IFS Advance program, a collection of five different ecofriendly advanced IFS paint products which are IFS Enhance, IFS Fast Cure, IFS Match, IFS Co-cure and IFS powder products and its services designed to improve the powder coating process.

Global Coating Additives Market,

By Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, Others),

By Function (Anti-foaming and Others),

By Formulation (Water-Borne and Others),

By End-User Industry (Residential & Commercial Buildings and Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Global Coating Additives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coating additives for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

For More Inquiry Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-coating-additives-market

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global coating additives market are:-

BASF,

Clariant, IFC Coating,

ALTANA,

allnex group,

AkzoNobel N.V.,

Arkema Group,

Ashland Inc.,

BYK Additives & Instruments,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Solvay S.A.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Elementis PLC,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

Michelman, Inc.,

Croda International Plc,

Cytec Industries Inc.,

Angus Chemical Company,

Lonza Group,

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.,

Cabot Corp.,

Cytec Industries Inc.,

Daikin Industries Ltd.,

Dynea among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in infrastructure of building & construction industry

Rise in automotive industry

Unstable prices of raw materials

Increased demand of eco-friendly paints

Increased in R&D activities

Strict regulatory scenario

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

Part 04: Global Coating Additives Market Sizing

• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

Part 06: Global Coating Additives Market Segmentation By Product

• Market segmentation by product

• Market segmentation By Applications

• Market segmentation By End Users

• Comparison by product

• Others – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity by product

Part 07: Global Coating Additives Market Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

• Geographic segmentation

• Geographic comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – Market size and forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

• Overview

• Landscape Disruption

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Access Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-coating-additives-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-281

Email: [email protected]