Global Coated Paper Market Projected to Touch worth US$48.21 bn by 2020

Coated paper is a plain paper coated with a thin layer of functional materials such as kaolin clay, SB latex, titanium dioxide, wax or polythene. Coating provides a characteristic property of resistance to dirt, wear and tear to a paper substrate. Coated Paper usually has a gloss or matte finish, which makes it usable in various end-use applications such as catalogue, newspaper insert, converted paper products, security papers, magazines, and advertising materials. Coated paper is often used for printing purposes as it offers sharp and complex images. Currently, publishers are switching towards high-end products (including coated paper) as a substitute for newsprint paper.

Thus, demand for coated paper is anticipated to increase in the near future. Recycling of coated paper is a difficult process as compared to that of plain paper. The recycling process includes separation of coating materials from the recovered paper to obtain paper pulp that can further be processed to make paper.

This report provides estimate and forecast for the coated paper market on the global and regional level. The study provides forecast from 2014 to 2020 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a decisive view of the coated paper market by bifurcating it into product segments such as coated fine paper, coated groundwood paper and others. The report also segments the global coated paper market in terms of applications. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2014 to 2020 in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions.

The report also includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report comprises driving and restraining factors for the coated paper market, along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report comprises the study of opportunities in the coated paper market on the global and regional level.

The report analyzes Porter’s Five Forces model to gauge the degree of competition in the coated paper market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments have been analyzed based on their attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material, profit margin, technology, and competition and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive general attractiveness of the market.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, national government documents, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings. Primary research further developed the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Sappi Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Verso Corporation, Boise Inc, Dunn Paper Company, Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc., and Arjowiggins SAS. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, brand overview, key competitors, financial overview (financial year), business strategies, recent/key developments and acquisitions.

This report segments the global coated paper market as follows:

Coated Paper Market – Product Segment Analysis Coated fine paper Coated groundwood paper Others (including polythene, polyolefin coated paper, art paper, wax paper, labels and releases, etc.)

Coated Paper Market – Application Analysis Printing Packaging Others (including labels, business communication, direct mailing, etc.)

Coated Paper Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



