Global Coated Fabrics Market Along With Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers, Products (Rubber, Fabric Backed Wall Covering, & Polymer,) Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The global coated fabrics market size was valued at USD 20.52 billion in 2017. The market is witnessing windfall gains owing to its superior properties including high elasticity, superior water resistance, better insulation, the absence of stickiness, and thermal management properties.

The global coated fabrics market report features a separate analysis of prevailing trends in the market including drivers, restraints and lucrative opportunities that are expected drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additional tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are included to give a holistic market view. Coated fabrics market size has also been estimated keeping in mind the current trends prevailing in the textile coatings market.

The market revenue forecast is provided up to 2025, with 2015 to 2017 being the historical figures and a forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Additionally, the report includes coated fabrics market trends pertaining to different regions. For instance, the U.S. coated fabrics market is witnessing expansion on account of rapid infrastructure development.

The global coated fabrics market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 29.52 billion by 2025, driven by the increased demand from end-use applications. Coated fabrics are an excellent choice for applications that require greater durability and resistance to certain specified elements with new and more efficient fabric treatments in their development.

The increasing demand for textile coatings has led to rapid developments in textile coatings market over the years. The constant development of the coating techniques has led to the latest achievements, which have led to the formation of nanoporous polymer layers on textile substrates that make the textile fabrics water-resistant. Fabrics coated with millions of silicone filaments of nanometer length never allow them to be wet. The progress in photovoltaic textile coatings has become a new era in flexible textiles for electronic and energy harvesting. The use of these products is growing as they are entering the consumer market rapidly. The global market has seen significant progress in the chemical analysis of coatings in recent years. Much of the technical inspiration behind the development of fabrics stems from the characteristics of modern gadgets, some of which include water and stain repellent, anti-growth characteristics, wind resistant characteristics, and anti-dust characteristics. These factors have positively contributed to the growth of textile coatings market.

Nanotechnology is an interdisciplinary technology and one of the latest coated fabrics market trends that are increasingly seen as a new industrial revolution. Nanotechnology (NT) covers materials of length from 1 to 100 nm. Nanotechnology attracts increasing attention around the world because it is widely perceived to offer enormous potential for a wide range of end uses. The most common use is to make a material superhydrophobic or totally repellent for water and oil. This also provides a secondary benefit to prevent the accumulation of water, a source of food for bacteria and fungi, and to prevent growth in the protected area. Nanocoatings also constitute a protective barrier to delicate surfaces that prevent scratches and other environmental hazards. The technological advances in nanotechnology resulting from extensive R&D activities are expected to revolutionize the global coated fabrics market.

Based on product type, rubber coated fabrics segment is expected to account for a volume of more than 425 million square meters by 2025. The major applications of rubber-coated fabrics include truck covers, protective garments, aprons, gymnasium mattresses, lifeboats, boats, rainwear, storage bags, and food conveyor belts, among others. Industrialization and advancement in technology.is expected to drive the demand for rubber-coated fabrics during the forecast period.

The U.S. coated fabrics market is likely to hold the most potential in the global market. Asia Pacific accounted for 47.3% of the revenue share in 2017 in the global coated fabrics market. Increasing demand for cars and rising infrastructure development are the major coated fabrics market trends in the region. China and India are some of the key countries that are likely to witness the aforementioned coated fabrics market trends. The demand for coated fabrics in furniture, anvils, wall coverings, and canopies is expected to benefit from renewed construction activities in Asia Pacific. The increase in automobile production is expected to augment the demand for airbags, thereby, driving the growth of coated fabrics in the region. The increasing safety regulations in countries India will act as another growth factor during the forecast period. For instance, the Ministry of Road Transport of the Union of India approved the installation of compulsory airbags in all cars with effect from July 01, 2019. Such regulatory norms will further drive the demand for coated fabrics. Other factors, such as higher consumer spending coupled with increased use of furniture and home decoration, especially in emerging economies, will boost the coated fabrics market size in the region.

Geographically, coated fabrics market trends differ across the regions. North America is projected to cross USD 5 billion by 2025. The U.S. coated fabrics market is likely to dominate the region during the forecast period. This growth is assisted by the rise in motor vehicle production, the largest application for coated fabrics. In addition, renewed economic growth, increased production output and a rebound in construction activity will offer opportunities for growth. Increased spending on protective clothing for military personnel and industrial machinery applications is another key driving factor behind the growth of the coated fabrics market in the region.

The global coated fabrics market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Companies including OMNOVA Solutions Inc., ContiTech AG, Mauritzon, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Canadian General Tower, Sioen Industries NV, Graniteville, SRF Limited, Spradling International, Inc., Low & Bonar, and Highland Industries are some of the key players operating in the market among others. Companies are investing in research & development activities and introducing new products to keep up with the changing consumer needs. For instance, SRF Limited has R&D facilities and an indigenous team of scientists and technologists that enables the company to remain committed to working towards improving the quality of people through better products and services.

