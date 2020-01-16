Global Coal Water Slurry Market 2019 Projected to Grow with CAGR of 14.7% and Market Size of 4090 Million USD By 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coal Water Slurry market will register a 14.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4090 million by 2024, from US$ 1800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coal Water Slurry business, shared in Chapter 3.

In the last several years, global market of coal water slurry developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.51%. In 2016, global revenue of coal water slurry is nearly 1600 M USD; the actual production is about 37 million MT.

The global average price of coal water slurry is in the increasing trend, from 37.9 USD/MT in 2012 to 43.5 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of coal water slurry includes high concentration CWS, medium concentration CWS and so on, and the proportion of high concentration CWS in 2016 is about 42%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Datong Huihai

Mao Ming Clean Energy

EET GmbH

MeiKe Clean New Energy

81 LiaoYuan

Sanrang Jieneng

Tai An Xinhuanneng

Xinwen Milling

Pingxiang Shui Mei Jiang

Cynergi Holding

This study considers the Coal Water Slurry value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

High Concentration CWS

Medium Concentration CWS

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electric Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Metal Industry

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coal Water Slurry consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Coal Water Slurry market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coal Water Slurry manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coal Water Slurry with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Coal Water Slurry submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

