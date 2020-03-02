Global Coal to Liquid Fuel Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Shenhua, Sasol, Linc, DKRW, Bumi plc, Monash, Yitai Yili | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Coal to Liquid Fuel Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

Coal is an essential fuel utilized globally to generate electricity, while petroleum fuels are commonly utilized in vehicles. Moreover, coal and petroleum fuels majorly possess carbon (carbon-carbon bond (C-C)) hydrocarbons), which makes the conversion of coal to liquid fuel more feasible.

The production of liquid fuel from coal is also known as coal-to-liquid (CTL) technology or coal liquefaction, either by direct or indirect liquefaction. In this procedure, coal is dissolved in a solvent at high temperature and pressure, followed by hydrogenation to produce a high-grade, clean fuel suitable for use in transport. Moreover, the obtained liquid fuel tends to be ultra-clean, sulfur-free, low in particulates, causes low CO2, oxides, and nitrogen emissions through Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

The global Coal to Liquid Fuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coal to Liquid Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal to Liquid Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Shenhua Group

Sasol Limited

Linc Energy

DKRW Energy

Bumi plc

Monash Energy

Yitai Yili Energy

Celanese Corporation

Altona Energy

Envidity Energy

Shanxi Lu’an

Clean Carbon Industries

Rentech

Secure Energy

Hunton Energy

Siemens

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Liquefaction

Indirect Liquefaction

Segment by Application

Transportation Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Others

