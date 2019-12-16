Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Are From 3211.7 K MT In 2000 To 9850.1 K MT In 2013

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Coal Tar Pitch Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturers’ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteel，Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

North America coal tar pitch consumption had varied from 561.3 K MT in 2000 to 632.2 K MT in 2013, with a CAGR of 0.92%. Currently, North America major coal tar pitch suppliers include Koppers Industries, Coopers Creek, Tangent Rail and Lone Star Specialties.

This report focuses on the Coal Tar Pitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Elkem

Himadri

The Garland Company

Gautam Zen International

Durapax

Konark Tar Products

Rain Carbon

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch

Medium-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch

High-temperature Coal-Tar Pitch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paving

Roofing

Other

