Global Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturers’ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteel，Shanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

The entire market is dominated by several giants. They all have a mature sales network. So the entire market is trending toward direct sales or their agents, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. But for other small manufacturers, distribution is still an important channel to expand the market. For example, Chinese enterprises are a typical example.

North America coal tar pitch consumption had varied from 561.3 K MT in 2000 to 632.2 K MT in 2013, with a CAGR of 0.92%. Currently, North America major coal tar pitch suppliers include Koppers Industries, Coopers Creek, Tangent Rail and Lone Star Specialties.

