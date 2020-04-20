Global Coal Tar Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Coal tar is derived from coal. It is a byproduct of the production of coke, a solid fuel that contains mostly carbon, and coal gas. Coal tar is used primarily for the production of refined chemicals and coal-tar products, such as creosote and coal-tar pitch.
Globally, there are many suppliers, such as Baowu Steel Group, Rain Industries Limited, JFE Chemical, OCI, Koppers, Baoshun, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Shanxi Coal and Chemical, POSCO, Sunlight Coking, Himadri Chemicals & Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangxi Black Cat and Ansteel etc. Most coal tar suppliers also produce downstream product directly.
The global Coal Tar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Coal Tar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Tar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Baowu Steel Group
Rain Industries Limited
JFE Chemical
OCI
Koppers
Baoshun
Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
Shanxi Coal and Chemical
POSCO
Sunlight Coking
Himadri Chemicals & Industries
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Mitsubishi Chemical
Jiangxi Black Cat
Ansteel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Temperature Coal Tar
Medium Temperature Coal Tar
Low Temperature Coal Tar
Segment by Application
Carbon Black
Pitch
Wash Oil
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Coal Tar Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Coal Tar Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Coal Tar Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Coal Tar Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Coal Tar Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Coal Tar Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coal Tar Business
Chapter Eight: Coal Tar Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Coal Tar Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
