GLOBAL CNG TANK (CNG CYLINDER) MARKET PROSPECTIVE GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2024

CNG Tank/Cylinder is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

Scope of the Report:

The CNG Tank/Cylinder industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG tanks/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG tanks/cylinders market.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC ENRIC, Avanco Group and etc.

The worldwide market for CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 970 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sinomatech

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Worthington Industries

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Rama Cylinders

Quantum Technologies

Faber Industrie

Praxair Technologies

CIMC ENRIC

Lianzhong Composites

Avanco Group

Ullit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.2.3 Type 3

1.2.4 Type 4

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sinomatech

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sinomatech CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Worthington Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Worthington Industries CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Luxfer Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Luxfer Group CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hexagon Composites

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hexagon Composites CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Rama Cylinders

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Rama Cylinders CNG Tank (CNG Cylinder) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

