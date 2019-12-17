Global CNC Machine Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on CNC Machine Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market will register a -1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28900 million by 2024, from US$ 32200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the CNC Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Körber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

Qinchuan

KMTCL

DMTG

HDCNC

Yunnan Xiyi

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

Qinghai Huading

TONTEC

Market Segment by Type, covers

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others

