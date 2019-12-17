Global CNC Machine Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on CNC Machine Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) market will register a -1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28900 million by 2024, from US$ 32200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CNC Machine (CNC Machine Tools) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the CNC Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Yamazaki Mazak
DMG Mori Seiki
TRUMPF
AMADA
Okuma Corporation
MAG
JTEKT Corporation
Schuler
GF Machining Solutions
Haas Automation
Emag
Hyundai WIA
Doosan Infracore
Makino
INDEX
Bystronic
Körber Schleifring
Gleason
KOMATSU NTC
GROB
Hurco
HERMLE
Hardinge Group
Chiron
TORNOS
Schutte
NAGEL
MHI
SAMAG
SMTCL
Qinchuan
KMTCL
DMTG
HDCNC
Yunnan Xiyi
Shandong FIN
Yuhuan CNC
Qinghai Huading
TONTEC
Market Segment by Type, covers
CNC Lathe
CNC Milling Machine
CNC Grinding machine
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Machinery manufacturing
Automobile
Aerospace & defense
Others
