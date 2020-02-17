Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market 2019: Industry Growth, Latest Innovation, Technology, Increasing Demand, Top Manufacturers, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Service Brokerage will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Service Brokerage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Accenture
Doublehorn
Jamcracker
IBM
HPE
Rightscale
Dell
Wipro
Arrow
Activeplatform
Cloudmore
Incontinuum
DXC Technology
Cognizant
Bittitan
Nephos Technologies
Opentext
Computenext
Cloudfx
Fujitsu
Tech Mahindra
ATOS
Cloudreach
Neostratus
Proximitum
This study considers the Cloud Service Brokerage value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Operations Management
Catalog Management
Integration
Reporting and Analytics
Security and Compliance
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Segmentation by Application:
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Government and Public Sector
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utilities
Education
Transportation & Logistics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Cloud Service Brokerage market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Service Brokerage market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Service Brokerage by Players
4 Cloud Service Brokerage by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
