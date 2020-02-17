Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market 2019: Industry Growth, Latest Innovation, Technology, Increasing Demand, Top Manufacturers, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Global Cloud Service Brokerage Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Service Brokerage will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Service Brokerage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Accenture

Doublehorn

Jamcracker

IBM

HPE

Rightscale

Dell

Wipro

Arrow

Activeplatform

Cloudmore

Incontinuum

DXC Technology

Cognizant

Bittitan

Nephos Technologies

Opentext

Computenext

Cloudfx

Fujitsu

Tech Mahindra

ATOS

Cloudreach

Neostratus

Proximitum

This study considers the Cloud Service Brokerage value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Operations Management

Catalog Management

Integration

Reporting and Analytics

Security and Compliance

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Education

Transportation & Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud Service Brokerage market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Service Brokerage market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

