Global Cloud Server Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth at 18.23% CAGR by 2027 – Research Nester

The global cloud server market is segmented into deployment models type such as Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud and Public Cloud. Among these segments, hybrid cloud is the fastest growing segment. Drivers which are expected to drive the market for cloud server are cost effectiveness, flexibility, scalability and reliability to cloud server by end-users. Market of cloud server is also becoming popular due to the increase use of cloud-based storage by most of the business enterprises.

Global cloud server market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 18.23% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global cloud server market is expected to grow with high pace during the forecasting period due to the rapid change in computing and high demand for flexibility of resources.

In terms of regional platform, Asia Pacific countries such as China, India and Japan accounted for the fastest growing market of global cloud server in terms of revenue in 2017. Increasing awareness about cloud server among developing economies such as China, India and Japan will drive the market demand in this region.

North America is expected to hold the largest market for cloud server as most of the business enterprises adopt the cloud computing technologies for real-time data accessibility.

Apart from this, Europe is the second largest in cloud server market share in terms of revenue due to the presence of tremendous opportunities for cloud server market in government sector.

Rising growth of Hybrid Cloud Market

Hybrid cloud is the mixture of public and private cloud. It integrates private computing resources and public cloud services. Hybrid cloud allows organizations to harness the cost benefits and efficiencies of public clouds while managing the security. The hybrid cloud market, in terms of value, is estimated around USD 34.56 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasting period at a CAGR of around 17.45%.

Hybrid cloud seems the natural evolution from a traditional model, and it provides benefits such as security and compliance, agility, improved experience, security and compliance and increased innovation. Hybrid cloud has the ability to use multiple features of both public and private cloud which results reduction of deployment cost. Growing emphasis on agile, growing volumes of business data and scalable computing processes are the drivers for the growth of hybrid cloud market.

The report titled “Cloud Server Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global cloud server market in terms of market segmentation by deployment models, by verticals, by applications type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the cloud server market which includes company profiling of IBM Corporation, Rackspace, Microsoft Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Dell, VMware, Hewlett-Packard and Amazon. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cloud server market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

