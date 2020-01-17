Global Cloud Robotics Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook And Forecasts 2025

This report presents the worldwide Cloud Robotics market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics rooted in cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies centered around the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centers. In addition, it removes overheads for maintenance and updates, and reduces dependence on custom middleware.
Cloud robotics allows robots to take advantage of the rapid increase in data transfer rates to offload tasks without hard real time requirements. This is of particular interest for mobile robots, where on-board computation entails additional power requirements which may reduce operating duration and constrain robot mobility as well as increase costs.
The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works.
The Cloud Robotics market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cloud Robotics.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
FANUC
KUKA
ABB
Yaskawa
Mitsubishi
Irobot
SoftBank
Hit Robot Group
SIASUN
Fenjin
Cloud Robotics Breakdown Data by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Cloud Robotics Breakdown Data by Application
Industrial
Professional Service
Personal Service
Cloud Robotics Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
