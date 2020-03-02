Global Cloud Object Storage Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – IBM, Dell, Hewlet, Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Data Systems, Caringo Inc. | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Cloud Object Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database

Cloud object storage is a format for storing unstructured data in the cloud. The architecture stores and manages data as objects compared to block storage, which handles data as blocks, and logical volumes and file storage which store data in hierarchical files.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global Cloud Object Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

IBM

Dell

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Data Systems

Caringo Inc.

Datadirect Networks

International Data Corporation

Netapp, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Elastifile

OSNEXUS

Iron Mountain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Social Media Platforms

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Object Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

