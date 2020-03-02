Global Cloud MFT Services Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2021

One of the safe and reliable mode of transfer of data to, from and between clouds is fulfilled by MFT in cloud. The files can be transferred between businesses irrespective of size. The cloud MFT services has grown in heaps and has enabled organizations to develop customized applications for ease of business operations. The exponential demand for safe and secure transfer of big data through cloud transferring has pushed MFT (managed file transfer) to the top of many business agendas. The projected cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Global Cloud MFT Services Marketis 10.49 percent from 2018 to 2023.
Market Segment and Share
With the estimation that the Global Cloud MFT Services Marketto grow at 10.49 percent CAGR, the market is heavily driven by data exchanges between businesses. The need for fulfilling the customer requirements has resulted in segmentation of the market on the basis of the type, end user and on the basis of geography.
Further segmentation on the basis of:
Type- Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud
End Users- Government, Retail, Energy Utility, Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.
Geographies- Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa
Driving Force
The major driving factors for the Global Cloud MFT Services Marketare the need for improving and increasing corporate agility, need to reduce the rising cost of data exchange, data security and increasing the awareness of FTP risks.
Major Key Plyers in the Market
Major players in the Global Cloud MFT Services Marketare IBM Corporation, Axway, Citrix ShareFile, Oracle Corporation, Tibco, Software AG, and Accellion Corporation.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
