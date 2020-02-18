Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

Cloud infrastructure testing involves testing of physical and virtual components like network, storage, virtualization and operating stytem. It ensures the security of data and performance of the application deployed on the cloud. Clients using cloud-based solutions are opting for testing services to avoid technical glitches that can hamper the performance of IT infrastructure. Technical glitches not only hamper the business performance of client firms but also reduce operational efficiency and incur cost to the firms.

Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market is relatively concentrated; industry vendors are mostly in the USA and Europe. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as rising funding. Among them, Compuware is the world leading player in the global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market with the market share of 20.147% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Infrastructure Testing market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2480 million by 2024, from US$ 1700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Infrastructure Testing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Infrastructure Testing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Infrastructure Testing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Server

Storage

Operating System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Government

Hospitality

Education

Public Sector and Utilities

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Compuware

Akamai

Spirent Communications

Ixia

Infosys

Huawei

Wipro

Insuper

Apica

Cloud Harmony

Core Cloud Inspect

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Infrastructure Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Infrastructure Testing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Infrastructure Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

