Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Amazon Web, Bluelock, CA Tech, Cloud Scaling, Datapipe, Rackspace, Hewlett Packard | 2025

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a model where an organization is able to outsource the equipment used to support operations, including hardware, storage, networking components and servers. The service provider owns equipment and is accountable for running, housing and maintaining it. Cloud IaaS adoption is growing, as enterprises are turning to cloud-based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.

Scope of the Report:

Some important factors supporting the growth of cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market include decreased IT structure, disaster recovery plans and support for business continuity, improved compliance and security profile, and reduced IT staff. Cloud IaaS helps reduce complexity by elimination of software, servers, disaster recovery and backups. However, concerns about application reliability and performance, security risks and unwillingness to retreat controls are factors act as a challenge to this market.

In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amazon Web Services

Bluelock

CA Technologies

Cloud Scaling

Datapipe

Rackspace

Hewlett Packard

Logicworks

GoGrid

Layeredtech

Verizon

Savvis

OpSource

NaviSite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

