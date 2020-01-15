Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Amazon Web, Bluelock, CA Tech, Cloud Scaling, Datapipe, Rackspace, Hewlett Packard | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database
Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market 2025
Description: –
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a model where an organization is able to outsource the equipment used to support operations, including hardware, storage, networking components and servers. The service provider owns equipment and is accountable for running, housing and maintaining it. Cloud IaaS adoption is growing, as enterprises are turning to cloud-based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.
Scope of the Report:
Some important factors supporting the growth of cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market include decreased IT structure, disaster recovery plans and support for business continuity, improved compliance and security profile, and reduced IT staff. Cloud IaaS helps reduce complexity by elimination of software, servers, disaster recovery and backups. However, concerns about application reliability and performance, security risks and unwillingness to retreat controls are factors act as a challenge to this market.
In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Amazon Web Services
Bluelock
CA Technologies
Cloud Scaling
Datapipe
Rackspace
Hewlett Packard
Logicworks
GoGrid
Layeredtech
Verizon
Savvis
OpSource
NaviSite
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Government And Defence
Manufacturing
Retail And Logistics
Energy And Utility
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT And Telecom
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Government And Defence
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Retail And Logistics
1.5.8 Energy And Utility
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size
2.2 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon Web Services
12.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.2 Bluelock
12.2.1 Bluelock Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Bluelock Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bluelock Recent Development
12.3 CA Technologies
12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Cloud Scaling
12.4.1 Cloud Scaling Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Cloud Scaling Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cloud Scaling Recent Development
12.5 Datapipe
12.5.1 Datapipe Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Datapipe Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Datapipe Recent Development
12.6 Rackspace
12.6.1 Rackspace Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Rackspace Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Rackspace Recent Development
12.7 Hewlett Packard
12.7.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development
12.8 Logicworks
12.8.1 Logicworks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Logicworks Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Logicworks Recent Development Continued……
