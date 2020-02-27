Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market 2019 Size & Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Cloud identity and access management is a system that revamps the conventional IT security environment by providing identification access management solution over the cloud.

The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are rising trend of bring your own devices (BOYD) and increasing cyber-attacks across the globe. Furthermore, centralized security and management system and growing awareness towards compliance management are also estimated to be major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Identity Access Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Identity Access Management market for 2018–2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Identity Access Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

· Public cloud

· Private cloud

Segmentation by application:

· BFSI

· IT and telecommunication

· Healthcare

· Government and utilities

· Energy

· Retail

· Manufacturing

· Education

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

· Bitium

· CA Technologies

· Centrify

· OpenText

· Dell EMC

· HPE

· Hitachi ID

· IBM

· Ilantus

· Intel

· iWelcome

· Micro Focus

· Microsoft

· Okta

· OneLogin

· Oracle

· Ping Identity

· SailPoint Technologies

· Salesforce

· SAP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Cloud Identity Access Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Identity Access Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Identity Access Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Identity Access Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Identity Access Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Identity Access Management by Players

4 Cloud Identity Access Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bitium

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Identity Access Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Bitium Cloud Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016–2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bitium News

11.2 CA Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Identity Access Management Product Offered

11.2.3 CA Technologies Cloud Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016–2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CA Technologies News

11.3 Centrify

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Identity Access Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Centrify Cloud Identity Access Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016–2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Centrify News

Continued….

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

